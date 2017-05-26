iHEARTMEDIA/GREENVILLE, SC has upped KIX LAYTON to SVP/Programming for the cluster, effective immediately. LAYTON has served as PD for the cluster’s Country WSSL for the past 17 years and also previously worked as the PD for Country WESC. Congratulate LAYTON here

“I am so excited to have KIX take over the Senior Vice President of Programming position in GREENVILLE,” said Area Pres./ASHEVILLE, GREENVILLE, and GREENSBORO BILL MCMARTIN. “His broad experience in the market with all of our brands, especially WSSL 100.5 and 92.5 WESC, our huge Country stations, is invaluable. Everybody on our team is excited to have him.” Added LAYTON, “I consider it an honor to be at the helm of country music in the Upstate of SOUTH CAROLINA and in ASHEVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA. Working with the team and community here in GREENVILLE is going to be fun.”