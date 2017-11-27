iHEARTMEDIA ups JAMES HOWARD to VP/Programming for WASHINGTON, D.C., effective immediately. The cluster includes Top 40 WIHT (HOT 99.5), AC WASH, Alternative WWDC (DC101), Country WMZQ, Classic Rock WBIG (BIG 100) and 104.7 W284CQ/WWDC-HD2.

HOWARD joined iHEARTMEDIA/WASHINGTON/BALTIMORE in 2010 and will continue as PD of DC101 and BIG 100.

iHEARTMEDIA/WASHINGTON SVP/Programming JEFF KAPUGI said, “JAMES has been a rock star for years. Now he gets to be an AC star, a Country star and a Top 40 star. This is a well-deserved promotion for one of the most creative programmers I’ve had the opportunity to work with.”

We have the best content creators in the business at iHEARTMEDIA/D.C.,” said HOWARD. “I’m excited to help lead them into the future!”