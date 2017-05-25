BRIAN HALL has been named SVP/Programming for iHEARTMEDIA/ASHEVILLE. “BRIAN’s vast experience in ASHEVILLE will really help us continue to dominate the market in every format,” said Area Pres. BILL MCMARTIN. “We have an experienced team in Asheville who all have great respect for Brian and his ability to lead our programming efforts.”

“BRIAN’s expert leadership skills and market knowledge make him the perfect choice to lead the Asheville team,” said EVP/Programming-NORTHEAST Division MEG STEVENS. “We’re extremely excited to have him take the reins as our new Senior Vice President of Programming.”

“I am both honored and excited about this promotion,” said HALL. “We are one big family here at iHEARTMEDIA/ASHEVILLE. I’ve been blessed to have been with the company for twenty-two years and am looking forward to our continued growth in ratings and revenue.”