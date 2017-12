The new format that iHEARTMEDIA was going to put on its 106.7 frequency in DENVER is now on-air as Country KYWY (106.7 THE BULL). The signal became available when Rock KBPI moved to a trimulcast on 107.9 K300CP/DENVER, 107.9 KDZA/PUEBLO-COLORADO SPRINGS and 107.9 KBPI (formerly KPAW)/FORT COLLINS (NET NEWS, 12/11).