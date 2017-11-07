iHEARTMEDIA presents an exclusive “reputation” Album Release Party with TAYLOR SWIFT in celebration of her new album, due out NOVEMBER 10th. Beginning at midnight (ET), Pop and Hot AC stations across the country will play a new track off of reputation at the top of every hour leading up to the hour long on air special at 8p local time.

SWIFT’s chart-topping first single, “Look What You Made Me Do,” from her sixth album, reputation, broke multiple records within hours of its release. With over 10 million streams, it is the most-streamed song in a one-day period ever, the lyric video for “Look What You Made Me Do” broke the standing record with over 19 million views, while the music video shattered the original most viewed video (28 million) record with 43.2 million views in only 24 hours.

SWIFT is the only artist in history to have three albums selling over one million copies in their first week of release (2010’s Speak Now, 2012’s RED and 2014’s 1989). She’s is a ten-time GRAMMY winner and the youngest person in history to win the GRAMMY Award for Album of the year.