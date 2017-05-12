Last week, we reported iHEARTMEDIA has reported financial results for the first quarter ended FRIDAY, MARCH 31st, 2017. The company also addressed debt service payments that “continue to incur net losses. “For the year ended FRIDAY, DECEMBER 31st, 2016,” iHEART explained, “we adopted a new accounting standard that requires us to evaluate on a quarterly basis whether there is substantial doubt about our ability to continue as a going concern for a period of 12 months following the date our financial statements are issued. A substantial amount of our cash requirements are for debt service obligations.”

Now the company has announced that it is again extending the deadline for participation in the private offers to lenders under its Term Loan D and Term Loan E facilities to amend the Existing Term Loans. The Term Loan Offers have been extended to 5p (ET) on MAY 26th. iHEARTCOMMUNICATIONS is extending the Term Loan Offers to continue discussions with lenders regarding the terms of the Term Loan Offers.

The terms of the Term Loan Offers have not been amended and remain the same as set forth in the Confidential Information Memorandum, dated MARCH 15th, as supplemented by Supplements #1-#5.

The company notes, “The Term Loan Offers, which are only available to holders of Existing Term Loans, are being made pursuant to the Confidential Information Memorandum, and are exempt from registration under the Securities Act of 1933 (the ‘Securities Act’). The new securities (the ‘New Securities’) of iHEARTMEDIA, INC., CC OUTDOOR HOLDINGS, INC., BROADER MEDIA, LLC and/or iHEARTCOMMUNICATIONS being offered in the Term Loan Offers are offered only in reliance on exemptions from registration under the Securities Act. The New Securities have not been registered under the Securities Act, or the securities laws of any state or other jurisdiction, and may not be offered or sold in the United States without registration or an applicable exemption from the Securities Act and applicable state securities or blue sky laws and foreign securities laws.”