iHEARTMEDIA has signed on the dotted line an exclusive long-term agreement with nationally syndicated radio and digital personality ELVIS DURAN to renew his relationship with the company. Under the new five-year agreement, DURAN will continue his current role as host of “ELVIS DURAN and the Morning Show” on WHTZ (Z100)/NEW YORK, as well as nearly 80 radio stations across the country.

In addition, under the agreement DURAN will leverage his perspective as one of the country’s most well-known radio personalities to collaborate with iHEARTMEDIA on a variety of joint ventures and events which includes hosting the company’s marque events such as the iHEARTRADIO JINGLE BALL in NEW YORK CITY, as well as continue to work with iHEARTMEDIA’s talent and programming divisions, serve as a spokesperson for the company and also consult on new creative ideas and projects.

“There’s a reason ELVIS DURAN is considered one of the most important media personalities in the U.S. He uses radio’s unparalleled ability to create one-of-a-kind connections with listeners and advertisers over a vast array of platforms from broadcast radio and iHeartRadio to social media and events,” said Chairman/CEO BOB PITTMAN. “We are thrilled to extend our more than two decade partnership with such an extraordinary talent and a good friend.”

“Even after 30 years, I still see myself as someone who loves radio and connecting with listeners every day,” said DURAN. “Back when I began in radio, I could have never imagined how it would continue to expand its national presence while still retaining its core as AMERICA’s go-to destination for music, community, news and entertainment. I’m excited by iHEARTMEDIA’s continued evolution and I can’t wait to continue my relationship with iHEARTMEDIA, our partners and our listeners.”