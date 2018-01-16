iHEARTMEDIA/CHICAGO has promoted VP/Sales ADAM KURTZ SVP/Sales, effective immediately. He will be responsible for all sales operations for the region that delivers a strong return on investment for clients reaching consumers through iHEARTMEDIA’s assets, including on-air, online, social media, personalities, and live events.

“ADAM is a dynamic leader with an unparalleled skill set that makes him the perfect choice to lead our sales team,” iHEARTMEDIA/CHICAGO Region Pres. MATT SCARANO said. “ADAM is a proven winner with an amazing track record. His wealth of knowledge, passion, and superior business acumen will serve him well in his new role.”

“I am extremely excited to lead such a talented sales team and continue representing the very best media and entertainment brands in CHICAGO and across the country,” said KURTZ.