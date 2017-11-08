iHEARTCOUNTRY and PREMIERE NETWORKS are offering multiplatform coverage of The 51ST ANNUAL CMA AWARDS on NOVEMBER 8th at THE BRIDGESTONE ARENA in NASHVILLE. All 132 iHEARTCOUNTRY stations will feature interviews with Country music’s biggest stars from MONDAY through WEDNESDAY (NOVEMBER 6th-8th). The stations’ digital and social platforms will also support the event with behind-the-scenes stories, photos and videos from the red carpet and backstage at the Awards with all the winners and presenters.

For the first time this year, iHEARTCOUNTRY will present a FACEBOOK live broadcast from the red carpet, hosted by CMT personality CODY ALAN, starting at 6p ET/5p CT on NOV. 8th as all the nominees and presenters, including iHEARTMEDIA personality BOBBY BONES, head into the ARENA. PREMIERE NETWORKS will also provide a live radio simulcast of the Awards show, airing across nearly 80 iHEARTCOUNTRY radio stations nationwide from 8-11p.