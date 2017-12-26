Legendary radio voice talent DICK ORKIN died in CALIFORNIA over the weekend after suffering a stroke. He was 84. ORKIN’s 68-year radio career includes his voice on some of the most acclaimed radio commercials in history and, above all, as the creator of the classic radio serial, “Chickenman,” which was heard on Top 40 WCFL-A/CHICAGO in the mid-’60s.

Daughter LISA ORKIN wrote on FACEBOOK: “He had been struggling with health issues for a while and lately was on the mend, but SATURDAY night he had a stroke and SUNDAY evening he passed away. The whole family was there at his bedside; sons and daughters, grandsons and granddaughters and his wife, DIANE. He was an incredible father and we all feel blessed that we had him in our lives as long as we did.”

According to ROBERT FEDER, “ORKIN was production director at WCFL in 1967 when he created ‘THE ADVENTURES OF CHICKENMAN,’ portraying the crime-fighting fowl (“He’s everywhere! He’s everywhere!”) and his alter ego, mild-mannered shoe salesman BENTON HARBOR. At its height the series was syndicated to more than 1,500 stations worldwide. ORKIN also produced more than 300 episodes of ‘THE SECRET ADVENTURES OF THE TOOTH FAIRY.'”

ORKIN would later move to L.A. and launch DICK ORKIN’S RADIO RANCH production company, where he produced hundreds of award-winning commercials. Eventually, he’d be inducted into a bevy of Hall of Fames, including the NATIONAL RADIO HALL OF FAME, the NAB HALL OF FAME, the ILLINOIS BROADCASTERS HALL OF FAME, the PENNSYLVANIA BROADCASTERS HALL OF FAME and the RAB HALL OF FAME.

LISA ORKIN also noted that services will be held at 10a on THURSDAY, DECEMBER 28th at MOUNT SINAI HOLLYWOOD HILLS MEMORIAL PARK, 5950 Forest Lawn Drive in LOS ANGELES.