The Institute of Contemporary Music Performance (ICMP), the leading school of songwriting and popular music education located in London, is pleased to announce it has become the exclusive UK Chapter of the legendary Nashville Songwriters Association International (NSAI).

Established in Nashville in 1967, the NSAI nurtures and inspires professional and aspiring songwriters, helping train them in improving their craft, whilst providing networking opportunities with other members and music industry professionals. They have Chapters all over the world and also own the legendary Nashville venue ‘The Bluebird’ Café which is seen by many insiders as the worldwide home of songwriting craft performance. NSAI also runs the world’s most high profile and cross-genre Songwriting festival, ‘Tin Pan South’, which ICMP Songwriting Degree students attend each year.

As the UK Chapter of the NSAI, ICMP holds regular meetings and events, and is open to both amateur and professional songwriters. Members join an already sizeable songwriting community at ICMP with access to monthly artistic and networking events. NSAI UK facilitators and members include Sophie Daniels, (Head of Songwriting and Songwriting Masters Degree Programme Leader) and Jonathan Whiskerd, (BA Songwriting Degree Programme Leader) along with current ICMP Songwriting Degree students and successful graduate writers and performers.

Membership provides a wide range of opportunities and activities, including:

Receiving song feedback from co-ordinators and peers plus other networking opportunities

Attend and participate in ICMP events such as songwriters circles

Attend guest lectures from music industry professionals

Develop an understanding of the music industry both in London and Nashville

Access many NSAI services online such as responding to professional industry songwriting briefs, pitch opportunities, song evaluations, connecting with a mentor via Skype, live webcast workshops and an online video library of invaluable resources.

If you are an aspiring or established songwriter, this is a fantastic opportunity to develop your skills and your network. For more information on how to join ICMP’s UK Chapter of the NSAI, or for more information about the Songwriting Degree courses that ICMP provides, contact:

Enquiries@icmp.ac.uk

020 7328 0222

http://icmp.ac.uk/industry-connections/icmpnsai