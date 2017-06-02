CBS RADIO Top 40 WDZH (98.7 AMP RADIO)/DETROIT ups APD/MD/Afternoon Drive Host IAN “SLACKER” RICHARDS to PD.

RICHARDS will continue to host Afternoons, 3-7p. In 2003, RICHARDS started his radio career in FLINT as an intern at WQUS and in 2005, moved on to WRCL (CLUB 93.7) as Night Show Host/MD. In 2010, while still working at WRCL, RICHARDS joined the WDZH team as a part-time air personality and in 2012, he left WRCL to become the full time Afternoon Drive Host/MD at the station. He added APD to his title in OCTOBER 2015.

VP/Programming-DETROIT TIM ROBERTS said, “IAN has demonstrated over and over an in-depth knowledge of the Top 40 format, music and artists. He is also a natural leader both on and off the air for our staff and the WDZH brand.”

“I am excited to take WDZH to the next level and grow as a programmer! I’d like to thank our Market Manager DEBBIE KENYON, and some of the best programmers in the industry who helped me get to where I am today including, MICHAEL MARTIN, TIM ROBERTS, ERIK BRADLEY, TIM RAINEY and CLAY CHURCH,” said RICHARDS.