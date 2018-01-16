ATLANTIC/WMN’s HUNTER HAYES has inked a deal with STARSTRUCK ENTERTAINMENT for management representation. Concurrently, STARSTRUCK will welcome HAYES’ long-time manager, DAN WISE, to the team to continue working with the singer/songwriter.

“I have been a fan of HUNTER and his talent from the beginning,” noted STARSTRUCK Owner NARVEL BLACKSTOCK. “We are extremely excited to get to work with HUNTER and be a part of his future.” HAYES added, “I am incredibly excited about joining the STARSTRUCK team! Such a talented group of individuals who are deeply passionate about music and what they do. I’m a huge fan of their work and a huge fan of DAN, as I’ve been lucky to work with him since I started out on tour with my debut record. Our team has always been a very close family, and the STARSTRUCK team feels like part of that family. I’m thrilled and very excited about this year!”

Additionally, HAYES has been tapped to headline the “TOYOTA ROCK ‘N’ ROLL CONCERT SERIES” at NASHVILLE’s ASCEND AMPHITHEATER following the annual ST. JUDE ROCK ‘N’ ROLL MARATHON AND HALF MARATHON on SATURDAY, APRIL 28th. Country newcomer ERIN KINSEY has been slated as opener for the show starting at 7p (CT). More MARATHON details can be found here.