The Howlin’ Souls released their new single, “Viva La Revolucion (Again),” a straight-up middle finger to “the man” in classic Rock n’ Roll style. “Viva La Revolucion (Again)” is extremely relevant in the current political climate and urges people to pay attention to the world around them. “Viva La Revolucion (Again)” is available for download and streaming on digital music platforms everywhere.

Produced by Fritz Lang (long-time engineer at CBGB’s, The Record Plant NYC, Sigma NYC), “Viva La Revolucion (Again)” features strong guitar riffs and a pounding bassline that will make you want to get up and make a change. After all, “Viva La Revolucion” means “long live the revolution,” explains frontman Pete Smith. With cries of protest, The Howlin’ Souls make a firm point that they will not be silenced nor will they back down anytime soon. “The song touches on a few subjects that are relevant in America and beyond, including corrupt politicians, corporations influencing policy, people rising up in protest and police brutality. It is happening all over the world,” said Smith. With poignant lyrics such as, “there’s no solution, make no illusion, there’s the sound of a revolution” and “there will be blood,” the band brings these significant issues to the forefront with a protest anthem approach.

Based in Manhattan, The Howlin’ Souls are composed of Smith (vocals, guitar), Scott Sepe (guitar), Robbie Sokolowsky (bass) and Nate Lang (drums). Although each member comes from very different backgrounds, they each add a unique flair to their music that is unmistakably The Howlin’ Souls. Their self-titled EP was released in April 2017 and has since received acclaim from major press outlets such as Paper Magazine, New Noise Magazine, V Magazine, and Music Connection Magazine to name a few.

Pertinent and stirring, The Howlin’ Souls know this revolution is far from over. Download or stream “Viva La Revolucion (Again)” on digital music providers worldwide and stay tuned for more heart-pounding Rock n’ Roll singles from The Howlin’ Souls by visiting TheHowlinSouls.com.