HOWARD STERN will induct BON JOVI into THE ROCK AND ROLL HALL OF FAME when the band is honored this APRIL in CLEVELAND. The pair made the news public when JON BON JOVI stopped by THE HOWARD STERN SHOW earlier this week.

“The truth is, I had hoped this day was going to come and… initially you think about these big rock stars and the truth is I only had one choice,” BON JOVI said. “Our careers have paralleled in a lot of ways – whether it was the ups or the downs – we’ve come through everything together and we do this at this point because we love the people we work with… and the truth is nobody knows not only me but the members of the band as well as HOWARD.”

“I am so honored that you asked me. I am thrilled to do it,” STERN added.