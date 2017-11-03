iHEARTMEDIA Country KTGX (106.2 THE TWISTER)/TULSA APD/MD/Afternoon personality HOUSTON GAITHER tells ALL ACCESS he’s just inked a new, three-year deal with the station. “Exciting news,” says GAITHER. “In honor of the ASTROS recent WORLS SERIES Championship, ‘HOSUTON’ is inked to a new three-year deal keeping him in our bullpen through 2020!”

GAITHER clarifies: he’s named for his grandfather, not the city. “But, the Grandfather was named for the city; in a roundabout way, he now celebrates with the city, with a much smaller parade.” GAITHER joined KTGX in 2016, following time at SCRIPPS crosstown Country KWEN. Send congrats here.