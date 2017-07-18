Three weeks after releasing their second EP, “High Enough,” to smashing success, husband/wife indie duo Alexander Jean Feat. BC Jean and Mark Ballas, released the official music video to “Paper Planes.”

To view the music video, please click HERE.

“Paper Planes” was inspired by the couple’s November 2016 nuptials. Says Mark, “BC and I folded our vows and put them in a box, and we both started talking about how cool it would be to write a song that was about them.” Adds BC, “’Paper Planes’ is basically a metaphor for the love Mark and I have for each other.”

The music video, directed by Lightfield Lewis, features never- seen-before footage from the couple’s “Bohemian Affair” wedding celebration.

“High Enough,” was released on June 26 and that day hit the #1 spot on the iTunes Singer/Songwriter Chart and #40 on the iTunes Global Album Chart, with Alexander Jean capturing the iTunes #1 Trending Artist spot.

“High Enough,” is Alexander Jean’s follow up to their 2016 hit debut EP, “Head High,” which also enjoyed smashing success.

