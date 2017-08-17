HOSNY BRONX is singer, composer and author. He’s preparing the release of his 5th Album. He plays all instruments in these new tracks. He’s an incredible artist!

Hosny Bronx’s new album is mixed and mastered between Kingston, Jamaica, New York City and Paris.

Hosny Bronx has released new tracks for his international promotion: “Every People” mixed in Jamaica by Errol Brown, Bob Marley’s engineer (Survival, Uprising, Confrontation albums), “We Are” mixed by Daniel Boyle (grammy nominated) in London, “Free Child”, “Come with us”, “New Moment”, “Strong Life”, “So Alone”.

His new track “Dance as a Lion” is mixed and mastered in Kingston, Jamaica

His first album « Radical Fighters » (Media7 / Label Jahmin Records) was on the top of the reggae charts in France.

He recorded his second album « Unité Universelle » (Nocturne / Label I Sound) and his third album « Rasta Rebel » (Nocturne / Label I Sound) between Kingston, Jamaica and Paris with the Wailers, Bob Marley’s musicians.

Hosny’s video clips were broadcast on TV (M6, MTV, MCM).

He has performed in many concerts and Festivals in France, Europe and Africa.

Hosny’s new tracks are broadcast in many radios around the globe: USA, South America, Jamaica, Europa, Asia, etc. Many articles are published in international press.

He sends us a real vibe coming from Jah Kingdom. He’s a true rockers man, a true Rastaman

