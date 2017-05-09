CBS RADIO Country WYCD/DETROIT afternoon co-host HOLLY HUTTON has added MD responsibilities effective immediately. A 20-year MOTOR CITY radio vet, HUTTON joined the CBS RADIO cluster in 2012 for afternoons on Classic Hits clustermate WOMC. She then segued to co-host afternoons with ROB STONE on WYCD when the late LINDA LEE became ill.

“HOLLY’s in-depth experience dealing with the music industry, as well as her understanding of programming, has been evident from the beginning,” said CBS RADIO VP/Country TIM ROBERTS, who also serves as WYCD PD. “She lives, eats, and breathes the Country lifestyle. HOLLY will be a great asset to the music and programming efforts of WYCD.”