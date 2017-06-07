WHO: Performing on the HGTV stage on Thursday, June 8, are Brothers Osborne, Keith Urban, Maren Morris, Michael Ray and Tyler Farr. Country music icons Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood also will announce a $30,000 donation to the Country Music Association Foundation, which supports music education in the Nashville area, at 3:30 p.m. CT. Garth and Trisha will meet fans and local music teachers, as well as participate in a Q&A session. In addition, the stars of HGTV’s Good Bones, Mina Starsiak and Karen E Laine, will make guest appearances at 10:55 a.m., 11:55 a.m. and 4:25 p.m. from the Lodge stage.

WHAT: Now in its sixth year, the HGTV Lodge offers festival-goers the Ultimate Country Music Fan Experience™, including live musical performances by popular Country Music stars. Great American Country’s Suzanne Alexander will serve as the HGTV Lodge emcee during the four-day event.

WHEN: Thursday, June 8, 10 a.m. – 6:30 p.m. CT

10 a.m.: Michael Ray

11 a.m.: Tyler Farr

12 p.m.: Maren Morris

1:30 p.m.: Keith Urban

3:30 p.m.: Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood Presentation, Meet and Greet and Q&A

4:30 p.m.: Brothers Osborne

*All appearances and times subject to change without notice.

WHERE: HGTV Lodge, Nashville, Tenn.

WHY: HGTV joins in the excitement of the Ultimate Country Music Fan Experience™ for its sixth year with the HGTV Lodge at the 2017 CMA Music Festival in Nashville, Tenn. The Lodge offers fans a unique interactive experience and intimate live musical performances with today’s hottest Country Music artists.