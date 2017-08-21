HERBIE Crichlow is a four times ASCAP-rewarded British artist and songwriter. HERBIE was part of the legendary Cheiron Studio where he wrote the hits “Quit Playing Games With My Heart” and “Show Me The Meaning Of Being Lonely To Backstreet Boys. He is famous for his collaborations with Denniz Pop, Max Martin, Red One, Robyn and others.

HERBIE had a big hit with “Right Type of Mood” and is now finally back as soloist. His songs have been nominated for US Grammy’s 5 times and he has endlessly had international successes as songwriter.

The new single “The Rush” was never meant to be released commercially without the song with accompanying video being a gift from Herbie to their children Carl and Melody.

“Because the song has such a strong message, we felt like we would like to let go of the song and finally beat Herbie,” says PRFKT’s A & R Mattias Ewald about the song, which is 4.59 long.

HERBIE’s description of the song is that it is “-dated to my loved ones and all children from a father’s point of view. Things I would have had to hear from my own dad but never did … Living at the moment and above all … never giving up your dreams … ever!