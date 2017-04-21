CUMULUS MEDIA AC WWLI (LITE ROCK 105)/PROVIDENCE ups HEATHER GERSTEN to APD. In addition to her new role, GERSTEN will continue as Co-Host the “HEATHER & STEVE” morning show, a position she has held for the past 14 years.

Corporate VP/AC and LITE ROCK 105 PD EMILY BOLDON said, “With her considerable talents, dedication and drive, HEATHER has repeatedly proven herself to be the perfect candidate. She lives, breathes and loves this radio station with a passion I wish I could replicate.”

VP/Market Mgr. HOLLY PARAS said, “HEATHER’s commitment to LITE ROCK 105’s programming excellence moves her to do work well beyond the traditional boundaries of her role as morning drive personality. I am thrilled that she has agreed to accept this role – it is well deserved and hard earned.”

GERSTEN said, “I’ve truly loved hosting Mornings at LITE ROCK 105 for the last 14 years and getting to know our listeners across SOUTHERN NEW ENGLAND. I’m thrilled by the ratings success Lite Rock has shown over the last two years and as Assistant Program Director, under the talented direction of EMILY BOLDON, I look forward to being an active part in solidifying Lite’s #1 position in PROVIDENCE! I appreciate the vote of confidence from HOLLY and EMILY.”