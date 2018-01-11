Heart By Heart, which features original founding HEART members Bassist Steve Fossen and Drummer Mike Derosier, won’t be making fans HEART fans feel so “Alone” as they head BACK out on tour with acclaimed vocalist Somar Macek at the helm.

Kicking off February 3 in Oregon and running through the beginning of Summer, the Heart By Heart tour will bring back all of the favorites from the multi-platinum selling band including “Barracuda,” “Crazy On You,” “Alone” and more by perfectly recreating the songs of HEART.

“Heart By Heart is the second generation of HEART,” said Fossen. “With Mike and me providing the backbeat and Somar on vocals, we can, once again, recreate the magic with our band that made HEART so iconic.”

In order to play the songs the way they were conceived, Fossen and Derosier have surrounded themselves with musicians who share their philosophy for excellence. Featuring powerhouse vocalist Somar Macek and multi-talented guitarist/keyboardist/vocalist Lizzy Daymont, this incredible lineup considers it their responsibility to bring the songs to the stage in their original form, reigniting the nostalgia by playing the music as written and recorded.

No other band comes close to capturing the essence, passion and authenticity for HEART’s music then Hall of Fame Inductees Fossen and Derosier.

Tour dates for the Heart By Heart Tour are as follows:

*Dates are subject to change

2/3 Ross Ragland Theater Klamath Falls, Oregon

2/9 Merryman Performing Arts Center Kearney, Nebraska

2/10 Midwest Theater Scotts Bluff, Nebraska

2/17 7 Cedars Casino, Sequim, WA

3/3 Bake’s Place (two shows) Bellevue, WA

3/10 Liberty Theatre Astoria, OR

3/31 Cannery Hotel & Casino Las Vegas, NV

4/12 RP Funding Center Lakeland, Florida

4/13 Sunrise Theatre Ft Pierce, Florida

4/14 Flager Auditorium Bunnell, Florida

5/19 Historic Everett Theatre Everett, WA

6/8 Harris Center Folsom, CA

For more information, visit www.heartbyheart.com.