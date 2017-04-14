HARRY STYLES’ self-titled debut album will be available on CD, vinyl plus limited edition CD format with a global release date of MAY 12th on COLUMBIA RECORDS. The first single, “Sign Of The Times,” topped the charts in more than 84 countries on the day it was released.

The album can be pe-ordered starting TODAY (APRIL 14th). The 10-track release was executive produced by JEFF BHASKER, with additional production from ALEX SALIBIAN, TYL.ER JOHNSON and KID HARPOON.

The physical album release includes a gatefold vinyl LP, digipak CD as well as a special limited edition CD format that includes a 32-page hardcover book featuring exclusive photos taken during the recording process.

A special white vinyl LP will be available exclusively through hstyles.co.uk as well as limited edition album and artwork lithograph bundles (while supplies last).

This weekend, STYLES is set to debut his new music on NBC’s “SATURDAY Night Live” tomorrow night (APRIL 15th), which for the first time in its 42 seasons, will be broadcast live simultaneously across the U.S. in all time zones. A week later, APRIL 21st, he will make his U.K. solo live bow on BBC’s BAFTA-winning “The GRAHAM NORTON Show.”