Harmful If Swallowed has just dropped their new EP,Sleepless, featuring five riveting punk tracks. The SoCal trio have managed to completely revitalize the classic punk sound onSleepless through the struggle between love and hate, by creating relatable, yet mosh-pit worthy music. In support of the fresh new EP, the band announced a West Coast tour through the month of September. Sleepless is available for streaming and download on digital music platforms worldwide.

Exploring the line between love and hate, the songs on Sleepless embody both of these complex emotions. “Having lived through both love and hate, I feel the hate is something that the listener will identify with lyrically in songs like “Blame”, “Sleepless”, and even “Dreamkiller,” explains lead singer, Greg Martin. “In contrast, the love portion of the EP is manifested in beautiful compositions entitled “Forever” and ‘In Trust.’” The edgy lead single, “Blame,” embodies the inspiration for the new record, which depicts just how far one will go to find happiness. A video for the song premiered on Punktastic and is available for viewing onYouTube. Sleepless was produced by Ryan Greene (NOFX, LagWagon, MEGADEATH) and mastered by Gene Grimaldi (Pennywise, Rancid) at Oasis Mastering in Burbank, CA.

Harmful If Swallowed hails from Southern California and is composed of Martin (vocals, guitar), Carlos Nieto III (bass), and Jay Pinfold (drums). Ahead of the EP release, the band kicked off their tour in Austin, TX and will continue throughout most of September playing in cities like Hollywood, San Francisco, Seattle, and Portland. Since releasing their debut album, the band has caught the attention of press outlets and radio stations such as KROQ, New Noise Magazine, Music Connection Magazine, Buzzbands.LA and more. They have also shared the stage with Bad Religion, Green Day, Unwritten Law, The Ataris and more.

Raw and enticing, Harmful If Swallowed has added new flare to the classic pop-punk sound that is undeniably high energy, yet totally addicting. Download or stream theSleepless EP on your favorite digital music provider and be sure to catch them on tour in a city near you. Visit HarmfulfSwallowedBand.com for more information.

Harmful If Swallowed Fall Tour 2017:

9/07 – Austin, TX – The Dirty Dog

9/09 – Dallas, TX – The Prophet Bar

9/11 – Scottsdale, AZ – Rogue Bar

9/12 – Tempe, AZ – Yucca Tap Room

9/14 – Long Beach, CA – Blacklight District Lounge

9/16 – Hollywood, CA – The Viper Room

9/17 – San Francisco, CA – Winters Tavern

9/18 – Portland, OR – Twilight Café

9/19 – Seattle, WA – Substation

9/20 – Seattle, WA – El Corazon