Harmful If Swallowed released their new music video, “Blame,” the first single off their upcoming EP, Sleepless. The song, produced by Ryan Greene (NOFX, Authority Zero, Lagwagon), embodies the hot and cold nature of relationships and depicts just how far one will go to find happiness. The music video is available for viewing on YouTube.

The narrative of the music video depicts two lovers in deep conflict as arguments, frustration, and alcohol tear them apart. Filmed in a vintage style, “Blame,” uses kinky elements like leather, bondage, and whips fused with a broken relationship to connect to their overarching theme of love and hate. “Having lived through both love and hate I feel the hate is something that the listener will identify with lyrically,” explains lead vocalist, Greg Martin.

Harmful If Swallowed is made up of Martin (vocals, guitar), Carlos Nieto III (bass), and Jay Pinfold (drums). Since releasing their debut album, the band has had songs licensed to MTV, caught the attention of KROQ radio DJ Kat Corbett, and shared the stage with KORN, Bad Religion, Green Day, Unwritten Law and more. The band plans to release their next record, Sleepless later this year.

Harmful If Swallowed has revitalized a classic punk sound and crafted the ability to make relatable, yet mosh pit worthy music. Watch the video for “Blame” on the band’s YouTube channel and learn more about this SoCal punk-rock trio by visiting HarmfulIfSwallowedBand.com.