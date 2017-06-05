Are you ready for some BOCEPHUS? According to a report from USA TODAY HANK WILLIAMS JR. will return to ESPN-TV’s “MONDAY Night Football” at the beginning of the season, bringing with him all his rowdy friends and the “are you ready for some football” catch phrase.

WILLIAMS is said to have filmed a new show opener in NASHVILLE yesterday (6/4), which will debut before the first regular-season MONDAY night game on MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 11th. It will be WILLIAMS’ first appearance since ESPN dropped him in 2011 following comments about President BARACK OBAMA.