ESPN has made it officially official: HANK WILLAMS JR. will return to the iconic “MONDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL” (MNF) broadcast, opening the show with the “All My Rowdy Friends Are Coming Over MONDAY Night” theme. In this case, WILLIAMS’ rowdy friends are FLORIDA GEORGIA LINE and JASON DERULO. “‘MONDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL’ has the most famous music video in sports television,” said ESPN SVP/Events & Studio Production STEPHANIE DUDLEY. “It’s time to bring it back. The combination of HANK WILLIAMS JR. with FLORIDA GEORGIA LINE and JASON DERULO will get fans excited and ready for kickoff every MONDAY night on ESPN this fall.”