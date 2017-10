iHEARTMEDIA Top 40 WWPW (POWER 96.1)/ATLANTA had added HALSEY and CHEAT CODES will join the bill for its annual holiday concert, POWER 96.1’s JINGLE BALL 2017, which will be held FRIDAY, DECEMBER 15th at 7:30p at PHILIPS ARENA.

They will join already announced artists DEMI LOVATO, LOGIC, ZEDD, FIFTH HARMONY, NICK JONAS, CHARLIE PUTH, CAMILA CABELLO, LIAM PAYNE, JULIA MICHAELS and WHY DON’T WE.