GUNS N’ ROSES bassist Duff McKagan has sold one of his homes in the Sherman Oaks neighborhood of Los Angeles for $3.785 million.

The Spanish hacienda-style house hit the market in late April for $3.85 million and closed last week for $65,000 shy of the asking price.McKagan bought the property in 2005 for $2.975 million. It includes a five-bedroom, roughly 4,200-square-foot main house built in the 1930s as well as a former stable building, which has been turned into a gym. It also comes with a one-bedroom guesthouse.McKagan reportedly still owns a waterfront house in Seattle that he purchased in 1993 for $1,400,000. The property features a sports court, large pool and a boat dock.Duff is taking part in GUNS N’ ROSES‘ “Not In This Lifetime” tour, which has grossed more than $230 million since its April 2016 launch. The trek features McKagan alongside fellow classic GUNS N’ ROSES lineup members Slash (guitar) and Axl Rose (vocals) backed by drummer Frank Ferrer, guitarist Richard Fortus, keyboardist Dizzy Reed and new second keyboardist Melissa Reese.