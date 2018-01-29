2018 marks the 135th Anniversary of iconic American drum manufacturer, Gretsch Drums and to mark this auspicious occasion, Gretsch Drums will release an exclusive, 135th Anniversary snare drum at NAMM 2018. Each 5″ × 14″ 8-lug solid aluminum shell is hand engraved by master engraver Eric Sooy and assembled with 301 single flange hoops with mini-claw hooks, Lightning Throw-Off and snap-in key holder and custom REMO USA-made Permatone heads. A limited edition deluxe carrying case is included with the drum. Only 135 of these unique collector’s items will ever be produced.

“In 1883 my great Grandfather Friedrich Gretsch founded Gretsch Drums in Brooklyn, NY. It is with an incredible sense of honor that we mark 2018 as the 135th Anniversary of Gretsch Drums’ and we share this pride in accomplishment with the artisans, artists and Gretsch fans worldwide who have contributed to the history, longevity and the American tradition of handcrafting Gretsch Drums and inspiring “That Great Gretsch Sound,” said Gretsch Drums’ President, Fred Gretsch.