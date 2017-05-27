Gregg Allman, the legendary singer, songwriter, keyboardist and co-founder of THE ALLMAN BROTHERS BAND, has passed away at age 69. He was diagnosed with hepatitis C in 1999 and underwent a liver transplant in 2010.

A statement posted to the singer’s official web site reads: “It is with deep sadness that we announce that Gregg Allman, a founding member of THE ALLMAN BROTHERS BAND, passed away peacefully at his home in Savannah, Georgia.”Gregg struggled with many health issues over the past several years. During that time, Gregg considered being on the road playing music with his brothers and solo band for his beloved fans, essential medicine for his soul. Playing music lifted him up and kept him going during the toughest of times.”Gregg‘s longtime manager and close friend Michael Lehman said: “I have lost a dear friend and the world has lost a brilliant pioneer in music. He was a kind and gentle soul with the best laugh I ever heard. His love for his family and bandmates was passionate as was the love he had for his extraordinary fans. Gregg was an incredible partner and an even better friend. We will all miss him.”Gregg is survived by his wife, Shannon Allman, his children, Devon, Elijah Blue, Delilah Island Kurtom and Layla Brooklyn Allman; three grandchildren, his niece, Galadrielle Allman, lifelong friend Chank Middleton, and a large extended family. The family suggests that tributes to Allman can be made to the Gregg Allman Scholarship Fund at The University of Georgia or the Allman/Lehman Endowed Scholarship at Syracuse University.