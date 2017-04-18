Sakis Gouzonis has released his brand new album, Amazing Space, via his official website. Amazing Space, which is inspired by space exploration and development, consists of 10 instrumental electronic music tracks.

Hailed by Blazing Minds as an “excellent producer and songwriter,” Sakis Gouzonis is a Greek composer and keyboardist based in Elassona whose works straddle the line between classical and electronic with a haunting sound. His critically acclaimed debut full album First Contact was released in 2008. Since then, Gouzonis has released eight more full albums; New Earth (2009), The Tree Of Life (2010), Ultimate Love (2011), Vast Victory (2012), Spiritual Unity (2013), Golden Heart (2014), A World At Peace (2015), and Liberating Truth (2016).

Gouzonis’ tenth instrumental electronic album, Amazing Space, is now available on his official website, http://www.sakisgouzonis.com.