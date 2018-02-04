Start the year of with incredible music, by two upcoming independent musicians. This will be the first of many shows that Ian C. Bouras and Brian Premo will be teaming up to perform, and the first chance to see Ian, and Brian, live in 2018:)

Ian’s new CD, Absence, has been released to rave reviews (“Absence is a challenging release that engages listeners emotionally and mentally, above all else, and experiments with sound with powerful results.” — Mindy McCall – No Depression), so he will have copies, along with specials, on all his releases, & Brian is finishing his new record, so this is a great opportunity to hear some of Brian’s new music, and Ian’s from a CD he starts recording in 2018, before they’re released:)

They have performed several times at Boulder Coffee Co., and both are looking forward to performing again, in such a cool, and great sounding, place.

“Premo performs acoustic alternative with such an impassioned and emotional rawness, that after you hear it, you’ll yearn for it in everything you listen to.”

-The Observer Dispatch

https://brianpremo.bandcamp.com/

Ian C Bouras “melodic narrative and mammoth performances/profile offer an unobstructed view into the heart of an artist who embraces each moment”

– Peter Leavitt, Rock and Roll View

This will be a great show, and one that should not be missed!

All of Ian’s music is available at: www.sdmprecords.com & and most digital retailers!

