Music fanatics worldwide were enchanted when on May 19th of this year, renowned reggae band Morgan Heritage released their new album Avrakedabra to critical acclaimed reviews. Featured on Billboard and Huffington Post among many other notable platforms and received to rave recognition and extolled acknowledgements, Avrakedabra presently holds #3 on Billboard Reggae Charts, and is one of 3 occupying in the top 10 positions with over 16 weeks charting. As Huffington Post stated, “Avrakedabra is one heck of an album! Great harmonies, excellent arrangements and beau coup outstanding reggae tunes. After winning a Grammy, it’s difficult to surpass expectations. But Morgan Heritage pulled it off. This album is even better than the last.”. Top Shelf Reggae said the new album is “their best work to date, will play host to some heavyweight featured appearances. With rising reggae superstar artists Kabaka Pyramid and Dre Island leading the front for the younger generation, multi-GRAMMY Award-winning Ziggy Marley and Stephen Marley also lend their talents to the collaborative mix.”

The past year has seen Morgan Heritage performing worldwide from intimate settings, sold out arenas to historical firsts such as performing in Uganda and Rwanda. On par with such iconic bands as the Rolling Stones, the Royal Family of Reggae world renowned and praised for their riveting live performances.

Through it all the band has remained grounded and humbled in the face of international praise, keeping their connections with fans a priority. After receiving the highest musical honor, it was important for the Royal Family of Reggae to share the magical music of Avrakedabra around the world. From seedy dub, roots reggae, upbeat ska and dancehall, the royal siblings multi-generational appeal, satisfies even Reggae purists as the album delivers timeless sounds, with an all-encompassing undertaking of a true musical legends.

Mojo Morgan has made their mission clear in an interview with AXS stating, “We would love our music to continue to reach more and more people. Young & old! There’s 7 billion+ people living on this planet and it would be the greatest thing to us musically if all 7 billion+ people knew about and loved the music of Morgan Heritage!!!”

In yet another exclusive, Morgan Heritage premiered via Huffington Post the anticipated animated video for their hit single “Reggae Night” featuring DreZion. The fun and lively visuals were directed by Jordan Heochlin and Morgan Heritage for CTBC Music Group. Watch video HERE(https://youtu.be/QZXiDUoS7HA)

” Morgan Heritage has managed yet again to deliver another classic album.” – Yahoo