GWEN Talks Radio features host Tess Cacciatore, Co-Founder & Chief Executive Officer of GWEN, with inspirational and social activist guests from the entertainment industry, global women’s groups and businesses, as well as local and worldwide communities.

October guests on the show include people supporting women and have a high profile in media, such as actress and activist Fran Drescher. In addition to Drescher’s acting career, most notably in her starring role as Fran Fine in the 1990s television show, “The Nanny,” she is a cancer survivor, an activist for healthcare and the LGBT community, is also known for her work as Public Diplomacy Envoy for Women’s Health Issues for the U.S. State Department and is the founder of www.CancerSchmancer.com.

The overall theme of GWEN Talks Radio is “Reveal to Heal” and, according to Cacciatore: “It’s all about sharing our stories, diving deep into intimate conversations that pertain to issues and to then to uncover the solutions. Many of us survivors of abuse are held back by blame and shame. I wanted to create a safe place for people to share their stories and have their voices heard. GWEN offers our community to connect for interaction and to remind each listener and viewer that they are not alone. I am the voice for those who cannot share their voice.”

A lot of times we don’t talk about things like abuse or women’s issues. There may not be a place to feel comfortable, but this is the platform and place for interaction, discussion and solutions. This is where we can give women a voice. We can be their voice.”

GWEN was created in 2012 as a way to shine a light on women’s issues, including domestic violence, sex trafficking, homelessness and healthcare, to advocate for positive change.

Cacciatore is passionate about human rights issues in part because of her own experience as a survivor of domestic abuse and because of her tenure as a global activist, traveling abroad documenting strife and struggling in developing countries.

Cacciatore serves as the Chief Executive Officer of GWEN. “GWEN began as an inspiration after from hearing stories of women around the world brutally raped, forced into early marriages, and deeply scarred by abuse. This became a way to use my media experience to share the stories and give people from all walks of life a voice.” she explains.

In addition to GWEN Talks Radio, Cacciatore is thrilled to launch the official website GWEN.live, an entertainment platform incorporating cause driven content.

The platform showcases films, tv series, music, books, and live stream events, as well as original programming from the GWEN Media Team.

GWEN.live is a destination site for women of all ages, as well as for men interested in advancing the causes involved with GWEN.

“GWEN is for women, to inspire and advocate for change; but it also is for men – We can’t do GWEN without the MEN. It’s time we come together and make a difference through the power of media.” she said.

There are many men involved in GWEN and its work, including David Longoria, of Studio City, Calif., who serves as Chief Operating Officer for GWEN. David brings his award-winning accolades from the music industry, as well as his expertise in growing a thriving business.

“I appreciate the vision of the GWEN team and the undying passion for empowering and encouraging women,” Longoria said. “There are so many untapped talents that GWEN is discovering. This is what brought me into the organization, to lend my own experience and expertise toward furthering this worthy effort.”

Cacciatore has more than 20 years of experience as a videographer, social entrepreneur, writer, talk show host and educator. She has worked extensively with the United Nations in Geneva, New York, and Africa as a media producer and journalist.

In connection with October being National Breast Cancer Awareness Month and National Domestic Violence Awareness Month, the Global Women’s Empowerment Network (GWEN) is announcing the October launch of its radio talk show: GWEN Talks Radio and official website: GWEN.live .

11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2017. GWEN Talks Radio is a weekly show, each Wednesday, #GWENSday

GWEN Talks is available online at https://www.spreaker.com/user/gwentalksradio and www.GWEN.Live .

October is the month of women’s health and empowerment and the new radio show is dedicated to advancing human rights, community activism and self-esteem.