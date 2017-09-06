Acclaimed pop singer/songwriter Girl Crush takes on a superhero persona in the colorful animated music video debuting this week for her new single “Anything for You,” which is now available.

“This video and song are truly a love letter to my young son who has been the light of my life from the very beginning,” Girl Crush said. “It’s a visual journey about the unbreakable bond between a mother and her son and how it transcends every obstacle, challenge and even time itself!”

To see the video, visit https://youtu.be/393Y6axCvZ8.

The animated music video features Girl Crush as a super hero who helps her young son overcome evil dragons, monsters and strange creatures with the use of her superpowers. With a whimsical feel reminiscent of “The Little Prince” children’s tale, the video is a labor of love for Girl Crush who was involved in nearly every aspect of the video, from developing the concept, to creating the story board and its various elements and on to selecting the animation house that would bring her characters to life.

“My son watches these cartoons on YouTube and they’re really cute. So, I when I considered doing a music videos of him and me, I asked myself what would he enjoy?” she asked. “So, I came up with the concept that has very sweet and positive theme and then started on the storyboard. I was still writing the song, even getting some input from him, before I completed it after Christmas so that really brought us closer together.”

The single, is available on iTunes at https://itun.es/us/Hvf5hb and elsewhere.

Known for her colorful music videos as well as her catchy songs such as her successful remake of the Aqua’s classic tune “Barbie Girl,” along with “Call Me Trouble,” and most recently for 2016’s hit single “Luxury,” Girl Crush is building on her brand with her newest release.

Besides her music, Girl Crush was recognized for her style when in February, she appeared on the red carpet at the Grammy Awards in a ball gown made out of ball pit balls she designed herself. Thanks to the unique dress, she was featured as a last look on “E Entertainment” “Fashion Police,” as well as “Elle” magazine which called the gown “100% beyond” and Teen Vogue said it was “good enough to eat.”

Girl Crush’s work includes composing music for such networks as Showtime, Comedy Central, ABC and Discovery Channel, among others.

For more, please visit www.GirlCrushPop.com, or follow her on twitter at www.Twitter.com/GirlCrushPop, Instagram at www.Instagram.com/GirlCrushPop and on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/GirlCrushPop.