GHS Strings is excited to announce for this year’s NAMM they have one of their most diverse and wide range of endorsees appearing at their booth, located in Hall D, #4614.

As their latest ad states, “the only people more obsessed with our strings are our artists” and GHS is planning on showcasing them. From ukulele to electric bass, acoustic to electric guitar, each artist has a unique story to tell about their musical obsession and what they’re relentless about.

The latest schedule is below; please visit https://tinyurl.com/yc9roxgf for the most up-to-date schedule.

THURS, JAN 25th

10:30am – Tony Puleo (electric bass)

11:00am – Raye Zaragoza (acoustic guitar, demo)

11:30am – Rene Benton (electric guitar)

12:00pm – Claudio Cordero (electric guitar, demo)

12:30pm – Michael Tash (electric guitar)

1:00pm – Brad Russell (electric bass, demo)

1:30pm – Evan Marien (electric bass)

2:00pm – Doyle Dykes (acoustic guitar, demo)

2:30pm – Matthew Phillips (electric guitar)

3:00pm – Jason Achilles Mezilis (electric guitar, demo)

4:00pm – Stu Hamm (electric bass, demo)

4:30pm – Fred Brum (electric guitar)

5:00pm – Jonathan Moody (electric bass, demo)

FRI, JAN 26th

10:30am – Darrius Jamar (electric bass)

11:00am – Raye Zaragoza (acoustic guitar, demo)

11:30am – Andrew Molina (ukulele)

12:00pm – Andrew Molina (ukulele, demo)

12:30pm – Kilian Duarte (electric bass)

1:00pm – Brad Russell (electric bass, demo)

1:30pm – Wayne Wilkinson (electric guitar)

2:00pm – Doyle Dykes (acoustic guitar, demo)

2:30pm – Nikki Stringfield (electric guitar)

3:00pm – Jason Achilles Mezilis (electric guitar, demo)

3:30pm – Keven Eknes (electric guitar)

4:00pm – Stu Hamm (electric bass, demo)

4:30pm – Dave Dunsire (electric guitar)

5:00pm – Gary Hoey (electric guitar, demo)

5:30pm – Will Yanez (electric guitar)

Sat, JAN 27th

10:00am – Craig Chee & Sarah Maisel (ukulele)

11:00am – Raye Zaragoza (acoustic guitar, demo)

11:30am – Scott Whitley (electric bass)

12:00pm – Eric Steckel (electric guitar, demo)

12:30pm – Salvatore Spinelli (acoustic guitar)

1:00pm – Brad Russell (electric bass, demo)

1:30pm – Chris Schreiner (electric guitar)

2:00pm – Doyle Dykes (acoustic guitar, demo)

2:30pm – Brian Klemm (electric guitar)

3:00pm – Jason Achilles Mezilis (electric guitar, demo)

3:30pm – Melia Maccarone (electric guitar)

4:00pm – Stu Hamm (electric bass, demo)

4:30pm – Element a440 (electric guitars, bass)

5:00pm – Gary Hoey (electric guitar, demo)

