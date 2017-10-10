GHS is delighted to launch their new Balanced Nickels strings for bass guitars, a combination of traditional string materials and modern string design.

Traditionally, bass strings are made by wrapping one cover wire around the core to create the G, two covers for the D and A, and three covers for the E string. GHS’ Balanced Nickels bass strings change all this: in these new sets, they manufacture the G and the E strings by wrapping two covers around the core, bringing a fresh symmetry to the sets. The result is an equilibrium between tonality, tension, flexibility and playability.

Balanced Nickels are available in light and medium gauges for 4 and 5 string basses. Short Scale Balanced Nickels are also available.

GHS’ Balanced Nickel bass strings offer balanced construction, tonality, tension, flexibility and playability – that’s what they mean when they say, ‘play with the best, play GHS!’

To find more about GHS, the new Balanced Nickel bass string sets and all other products please visit http://www.ghsstrings.com/