Learn to Play Day is back on 17th and 18th March 2018 and will once again offer tens of thousands of FREE musical instruments to one and all.

This annual event, now in its seventh year, will be hitting regions across the country this spring aiming to reach more people than ever with its FREE musical instrument taster sessions. A multitude of music shops, venues and schools will be partnering with musical instrument manufacturers and music teachers to arrange and co-ordinate Learn to Play Day events.

This national event is about giving people everywhere a great reason to visit their local music shop, venue or school to find out more about learning to play a musical instrument. Visitors can expect to find an array of musical instrument taster lessons, a range of workshops, masses of demonstrations, possibly performances, and appearances from local dignitaries, celebrities and even rock stars!

Being a musician has amazing benefits! Learning to play an instrument can improve long term memory in older people and lead to better brain development in the young. It creates bonds between people, making them happier, reducing stress and depression and a whole lot more!

Learn to Play Day is the flagship event of the charity Music for All in partnership with the Musicians’ Union, the Arts Council ‘Take It Away’ scheme and Making Music. It is about spreading the joy of playing a musical instrument and aims to inspire everyone, young and old, and of different levels of experience to appreciate the benefits of learning to play a musical instrument.

Full details of the event, including participating venues and local appearances, will be found at www.learntoplayday.com over the coming weeks. To find out more about the charity, Music for All, go to www.musicforall.org.uk or visit Music for All’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/musicforallcharity.