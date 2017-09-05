MCA NASHVILLE’s GEORGE STRAIT has signed on to take part in “HAND IN HAND: A BENEFIT FOR HURRICANE HARVEY RELIEF,” a telethon to aid STRAIT’s home state of TEXAS following last WEEK’s natural disaster. The benefit special is slated for TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 12th at 8p (ET) and is set to air across all major networks, including ABC-TV, NBC-TV, CBS-TV, FOX-TV, and CMT-TV. STRAIT will conclude the telethon with a performance from his own HURRICANE HARVEY relief benefit taking place at the MAJESTIC THEATRE in SAN ANTONIO. MIRANDA LAMBERT, CHRIS STAPLETON, and more will join STRAIT and his ACE IN THE HOLE BAND for the SAN ANTONIO event.

“HAND IN HAND: A BENEFIT FOR HURRICANE HARVEY RELIEF” will broadcast live from multiple locations, including the GRAND OLE OPRY in NASHVILLE, NEW YORK CITY’s TIMES SQUARE, and UNIVERSAL STUDIOS in LOS ANGELES. “My family [and] friends were personally affected in surrounding areas,” shared STRAIT via TWITTER. “GOD bless us all.” See the video STRAIT shared via social media here.