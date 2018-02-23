Country icon GEORGE STRAIT has set FRIDAY, DECEMBER 7th and SATURDAY, DECEMBER 8th at T-MOBILE ARENA in LAS VEGAS for his final two shows of 2018. Joining “The King Of Country” both nights will be LYLE LOVETT and ROBERT EARL KEEN. STRAIT began his “STRAIT TO VEGAS” series in 2016 with six shows, but after a high demand for tickets, the run was extended by 10 concerts in 2017.

There are still scattered opportunities to see STRAIT in 2018. He’ll play NEW ORLEANS, TULSA, and AUSTIN during late MAY and early JUNE. STRAIT is also scheduled to be in NEW BRAUNFELS, TX on THURSDAY, MARCH 22nd, when he’ll be recognized by the TEXAS LEGISLATIVE CONFERENCE as TEXAN Of The Year. More information on the final LAS VEGAS dates here.