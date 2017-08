MCA NASHVILLE’s GEORGE STRAIT will release a limited-edition vinyl of his “Pure Country” soundtrack to celebrate its 25th anniversary on FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 15th. STRAIT also announced two LAS VEGAS shows on FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 1st and SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 2nd to spotlight the six-time PLATINUM-selling soundtrack album.

In addition, the ALAMO DRAFTHOUSE will host special screenings of “Pure Country” at its 28 nationwide theater locations throughout the month of AUGUST.