Former SHOW DOG NASHVILLE GM GEORGE NUNES has joined MUZIT as EVP/Media Properties. MUZIT is a fan engagement platform, “with real-time technology connecting artists directly to fans to enable a new level of communication and fan engagement.”

He departed SHOW DOG as part of a recent restructuring.

The move reunites NUNES with MUZIT Founder TOMMY FUNDERBURK. The two were partners at SOVEREIGN ARTISTS label. Prior to joining SHOW DOG NASHVILLE in 2005, NUNES’ previous career stops include time with NBC, HOUSE OF BLUES, and CAPITOL RECORDS.

