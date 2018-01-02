TYLER MEDIA/OKLAHOMA CITY VP/Sales GENE VIDLER has joined ENTERCOM’s NEW ORLEANS cluster — News-Talk WWL-A-F, Classic Rock WKBU (BAYOU 95.7), Urban AC WWWL-A-W279DF (HOT 103.7), Top 40 WEZB (B97), and AC WLMG (MAGIC 101.9) — as Director of Sales.

“We are very happy to welcome GENE to the ENTERCOM NEW ORLEANS team,” said SVP/Market Mgr. CHRIS WEGMANN. “His experience and success in radio make him a great fit for our stations and the SAINTS NETWORK. In essence he is returning back to where he spent his formative years in NEW ORLEANS.”

“This is a dream job for me: working for radio stations that I grew up listening to as a kid and getting to work with the greatest football brands in the world,” said VIDLER. “I’m really excited to be a part of the ENTERCOM team and look forward to getting to work with some of the best in the business.”