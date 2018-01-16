OPRY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP has upped RYMAN AUDITORIUM Dir./Operations GARY LEVY to GM for the venue, where he will report to OPRY ENTERTAINMENT COO MICHAEL GUTH. LEVY succeeds SALLY WILLIAMS in the position, who was named OPRY ENTERTAINMENT SVP/Programming & Artist Relations last year.

As GM, LEVY will continue to oversee the operations of the RYMAN AUDITORIUM and will work closely with WILLIAMS. LEVY has been with the RYMAN for the past ten years and previously worked with the FLORIDA MARLINS for nine years.