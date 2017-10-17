During one of those “Only In NASHVILLE” moments last night (10/16), the TENNESSEE TITANS were securing their first win over the INDIANAPOLIS COLTS in several years during a nationally televised “MONDAY Night Football” game; WARNER BROS./WAR’s FRANKIE BALLARD performed for an intimate crowd at “THE END;” CAPITOL NASHVILLE’s KEITH URBAN elected to throw a surprise pop-up concert at “THE BASEMENT;” and PEARL RECORDS’ GARTH BROOKS sat in on a writers’ round with some of his songwriting buddies at the BLUEBIRD CAFE. The BROOKS appearance served as a “Secret Show” for iHEARTMEDIA Country WSIX (THE BIG 98)/NASHVILLE; a celebration of the BLUEBIRD CAFE’s 35th birthday; a commemoration of the one year anniversary of SIRIUSXM’s “THE GARTH CHANNEL”; and the launch of pre-orders for part one of BROOKS’ forthcoming anthology book series, “Part 1, The First Five Years”. The occasion was documented beforehand with BROOKS’ weekly FACEBOOK LIVE series, “INSIDE STUDIO G: A MONDAY NIGHT CONVERSATION.” The first portion of the BLUEBIRD show was also broadcast live via “THE GARTH CHANNEL.” Afterward, BROOKS stood outside of the venue signing autographs, taking photos, and chatting with fans, much like the storied lines that he greeted with joy in the beginning of his career.

It was just over a year ago that BROOKS last popped in to the BLUEBIRD CAFE to surprise his co-writers and friends, KENT BLAZY, PAT ALGER, TONY ARATA, and VICTORIA SHAW. During last night’s session, the same names gathered in a circle, paid tribute to their longstanding friendships and the hit songs that have manefested from them, and swapped stories. Many of those same stories will be available in written form when “Part 1, The First Five Years” streets on TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 14th. “It starts at the beginning, and it’s told by everybody [there] at the beginning,” shared BROOKS of the boxed book and music collection. “Everybody that had anything to do with the first part of that — the first five years as far as recording the music and writing the music, creating it — they’re all in here and all interviewed.” More information and pre-orders for “Part 1, The First Five Years” are now available here.