PEARL RECORDS’ GARTH BROOKS has been named the first-ever inductee to the just-announced LIVE HALL OF FAME during POLLSTAR LIVE! IN LOS ANGELES. The honor comes on the heels of BROOKS’ record-setting three-year tour, during which over 6.3 million tickets were sold, making it the biggest NORTH AMERICAN tour and largest ever by a solo artist. BROOKS was serving as part of a keynote Q&A session when he was presented with the award.

“It’s a total shock and quite an honor,” said BROOKS. “I don’t think an entertainer is anything without other people who allow him to do this.” BROOKS went on to thank co-manager BOB DOYLE and longtime promoter BEN FARRELL, among others. “They have made my career possible.”