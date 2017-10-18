GARTH BROOKS, BROTHERS OSBORNE, LUKE BRYAN, ERIC CHURCH, ALAN JACKSON, MIRANDA LAMBERT, LITTLE BIG TOWN, OLD DOMINION, JON PARDI, CHRIS STAPLETON, THOMAS RHETT, and CARRIE UNDERWOOD will all take the stage for performances during the upcoming “51ST ANNUAL CMA AWARDS” on WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 8th. JACKSON is a 2017 COUNTRY MUSIC HALL OF FAME INDUCTEE and 16-time CMA AWARDS winner, while all other performers are current nominees for the “51ST ANNUAL CMA AWARDS”.

Hosted by BRAD PAISLEY and UNDERWOOD for the tenth consecutive year the “CMA AWARDS” are set to air live from NASHVILLE’s BRIDGESTONE ARENA on ABC-TV beginning at 8p (ET).