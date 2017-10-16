iHEARTMEDIA/JACKSONVILLE has made several moves in the programming division. Market Pres. NICKY SPARROW has tapped Urban WJBT (93.3 THE BEAT) and Urban AC WSOL (V101.5) PD G WIZ as, “the permanent SVP/Programming.”

In other moves, Country WQIK PD CINDY SPICER is upped to Sr. PD; SKIP KELLY rises to PD of Top 40 WKSL (97.9 KISS FM), while keeping his current duties as PD of Adult Hits WWJK (107.3 THE RIVER) and Tropical WQIK-HD2 (RUMBA 106.9); and SETH HARP is promoted to PD of Sports-Talk WFXJ-A (SPORTSRADIO 930).

SPARROW wrote in an email to staffers, “We are very fortunate to have such talented people in our building. Each one of them go above and beyond to ensure iHEART/JACKSONVILLE’s success. They are great resources for us as well as the company as a whole. We are excited about these moves and the acknowledgement of the leadership and talent in our market.”

Cindy Spicer, Skip Kelly & Seth Harp